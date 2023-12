BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Mainers are without power Monday morning as a snowstorm treks across Maine.

As of 9:15 am Monday, over 1,100 Versant customers and over 27,000 CMP customers are without power.

You can find the most updated numbers for Versant here and for CMP here.

