Simpson Memorial Library hosts tree lighting and caroling

Simpson Memorial Library
Simpson Memorial Library(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Libraries are usually quiet places, but Carmel’s Simpson Memorial Library was full of song on Sunday as the town packed in to sing carols.

“Our singers gracious enough, our singers are local musicians. Gordon Newt, and Debbie Faulkenberg, a guitarist and they graciously said that they would lead the singing.” said Deb Graves, Trustee and Volunteer at the library.

After a few songs the crowd moved outside to light up the tree, ‘O Christmas Tree’ was performed once the tree was lit.

“Last year, we did not have the snow like we did this year. We didn’t have the snow happening during the lighting, so that was nice. Hopefully, next year, we’ll get that again because it does bring a nice ambience to the whole event.” said Kari Dorrbecker, a mother who was there with her family.

“The tree was from Nutkin Knoll Tree Farm in Newburgh and they gave us a discounted price for it and they’re very helpful and they support libraries.” added Graves.

Many who made it out went next door to the historical society to catch up and drink hot chocolate.

While the day’s event was advertised as a tree lighting, being together is really what the day was all about.

“What I like is, I like this the songs of the season and I like that it’s very casual and that it’s a community event that we’re two organizations doing it together.” stated Graves.

“We live in a small town, and people think small towns don’t do a lot, but ours does and I love it.” concluded Dorrbecker.

Will Wagner WABI TV5 News... Carmel.>

