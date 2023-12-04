Police find drugs in Rockland vehicle

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man from St. George is facing charges after a drug bust in Rockland.

48-year-old Christopher Benner is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Police say they approached a vehicle Benner was in at a business parking lot after operating hours.

They say they observed evidence of illegal drugs and recovered fentanyl and evidence of drug trafficking.

