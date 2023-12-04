Police find drugs in Rockland vehicle
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man from St. George is facing charges after a drug bust in Rockland.
48-year-old Christopher Benner is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.
Police say they approached a vehicle Benner was in at a business parking lot after operating hours.
They say they observed evidence of illegal drugs and recovered fentanyl and evidence of drug trafficking.
