Newburgh man dies after a tree falls on him
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A 79-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon in Newburgh
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call shortly after noon.
The investigation shows the man was cutting trees on his property alone when a tree fell and hit him.
This incident appears to be accidental.
The man has not been identified.
