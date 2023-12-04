Nadeau brothers net back-to-back hat tricks

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - History was made in Orono this weekend.

On Friday Freshman Josh Nadeau scored 3 times in the victory over the University of New Hampshire, earning himself a hat trick.

Just two days later on Sunday during Maine’s matchup with UConn Josh’s brother Bradly earned himself a hat trick of his own, scoring 3 goals in Maine’s 7-3 victory over the Huskies.

The brothers have combined for 17 goals this season already.

The Black Bears are back in action on Wednesday to take on Union College.

