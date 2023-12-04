Maine’s congressional delegation seeking reliable WI-FI for all community-based outpatient clinics

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s congressional delegation is urging the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide all community-based outpatient clinics in Maine with reliable WI-FI service.

They say none of Maine’s clinics have public Wi-Fi and some don’t even have employee Wi-Fi.

The delegation wrote a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

The letter said high-speed Wi-Fi is a critical need for health care services for Maine veterans, especially given the remote areas.

According to the letter, the need for guest Wi-Fi impacts the veteran experience in Maine by limiting the ability to self-check-in and to do travel benefit forms through the “My HealtheVet” portal.

The letter also states access to the internet can be a form of relief for patients and visitors who are in a facility for multiple appointments.

