Maine credit union helps give back to the community
By Kaddie Sharpe
Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - One Maine credit union is helping the community give back this holiday season.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union is hosting multiple drives and gift collections.

From now until December 20th, their Bucksport and Ellsworth locations are collecting new socks to donate to area homeless shelters.

Some locations are also collecting food donations for local food pantries and participating in “Christmas is for Kids.”

Folks at Seaboard say this is a great way to bring communities together.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union Marketing Coordinator, Kylie Kennedy said, “We are really focused on our community. The reason that a credit union exists is because of our community and our members, so we like to give back to our members as much as possible and local area communities. Because without them, we wouldn’t be here. I grew up in the Hermon area, and we’ve been in Seaboard obviously, we are established in Bucksport, Ellsworth, and Hermon. They’re all smaller communities, but they’re all mighty communities. So, having the area community benefit from something that we can do is just such a great cause, and we want to always be a helping hand to our communities.”

For more information on how to donate or deadlines for drives, you can call 469-6341 or check out the credit union’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/seaboardfcu/

