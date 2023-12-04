Light Snow Tonight. Dry & Cold For The Rest Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been DROPPED as the heaviest snow has moved out and just light snow showers remain. We will continue with scattered snow showers through the overnight with light additional accumulations ranging from an inch or two in the mountains to a coating for the rest of the region. Lows tonight will range from the teens across far northern Maine with the rest of the region in the 20s. NNE winds will be around 5-15 mph. Any wet surfaces this evening will run the potential for icing up into early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will remain mostly quiet & dry. Tuesday will have a few lingering snow showers in the morning with broken clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be below freezing ranging from the teens in the north to near freezing along the coast.

We are in for some cold nights as lows starting Tuesday night through Friday morning will be dropping into the single digits and low teens.

Both Wednesday & Thursday will have mostly sunny skies as a weak area of high pressure moves in. Highs will again remain below freezing with most only forecast to be in the 20s.

Towards the end of the week, an upper-level ridge will begin to build into the northeast. This will result in temperatures slowly warming for the weekend. Friday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. By Saturday, there will be additional clouds, but temperatures will pop up above seasonable hitting the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be the warmest day as widespread 40s are likely with even some communities that could hit the low 50s.

Also on Sunday, an area of low pressure will move across the region. With the mild temperatures, all rain is expected, and totals could exceed an inch. On top of the heavy rainfall, we will have gusty winds, especially along the coast that will gust out of the SSE up to 30 mph. The rain and wind will continue into Monday of next week.

Once the low moves out, temperatures will be returning to more seasonable.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers with minor additional accumulations. Lows will drop into the 20s with a NNE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few flurries in the morning with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with lows in the single digits and low teens. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies with below freezing temperatures. NW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another frigid morning. Mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: More single digits and teens for lows. Temperatures improve to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.