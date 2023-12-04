Lawsuit filed one year after pickup truck crashed into Ellsworth Dollar Tree

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) - Nearly one year after a pickup truck slammed into a Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth and injured five people, one of the women hurt in the crash has filed a lawsuit.

Diane Martin of Ellsworth is listed as the plaintiff in the complaint filed in Kennebec County Superior Court.

She is suing Dollar Tree, property owner Miser Investments, McCue Corporation, which manufactures the bollards used outside the store, and the driver involved, Joseph LaFrance.

Last December, retail safety experts and the manufacturer of the bollards placed outside of this store told WMTW they should not have been there because they’re meant for warehouses and couldn’t withstand the impact of a car crash.

The complaint states the store “placed the non-crash-tested bollards outside the front entrance of the Dollar Tree in order to give an appearance to the public that the Ellsworth Dollar Tree was a safe place to frequent.”

According to the lawsuit, Martin was at the checkout counter when the pickup truck slammed through the front entrance of the store.

The document states she was injured and has dealt with emotional distress and lost earnings along with pain and suffering.

