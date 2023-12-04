FIRST ALERT DAY: Steady snow continues Monday morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state is dealing with widespread snow this morning. Give yourself extra time if you need to go out this morning as roads are likely to be slippery. Steady snow will persist until about noon with some areas picking up snow at a rate of 1″ per hour. Scattered snow showers will continue through this afternoon and evening. Most of the additional accumulating snowfall will occur though the morning. The Waterville and Bangor areas, as well as Millinocket, Greenville and Downeast areas will pick up another 4-6″ of snow before the storm is over.

Additional snowfall as of 6:25 a.m. (WABI)

Cloudy skies are expected tonight with a few lingering snow showers. these should come to an end before sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday morning will start off with cloudy skies, but cloud will begin to break apart through the afternoon.

Quiet and cool weather is forecast through Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures turn mild with highs potentially reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. A few rain showers may be possible on Sunday as well.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs 28-35°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering snow showers. Lows 18-26°. North-northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloud in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 25-34. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

