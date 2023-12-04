A Cumberland County sheriff vehicle was hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A Cumberland County sheriff’s vehicle was hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in New Gloucester late Saturday night.

Deputy Josiah Cushman was making a traffic stop near 611 Lewiston Road.

He was standing outside the car that he had stopped and talking to the driver, when a third driver hit his parked cruiser, causing serious damage.

Police have identified the driver as 48-year-old Christopher Clare of New Glouster.

Clare was driving home from a local bar and was arrested for operating ender the influence, with a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit.

Neither Clare nor Cushman were injured.

Police say it’s an important reminder to not only drink responsibly but also to slow down and move over for stopped vehicles.

