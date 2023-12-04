A Cumberland County sheriff vehicle was hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in New Gloucester

According to the deputy, Clare was driving home from a local bar and was arrested for...
According to the deputy, Clare was driving home from a local bar and was arrested for operating ender the influence.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A Cumberland County sheriff’s vehicle was hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in New Gloucester late Saturday night.

Deputy Josiah Cushman was making a traffic stop near 611 Lewiston Road.

He was standing outside the car that he had stopped and talking to the driver, when a third driver hit his parked cruiser, causing serious damage.

Police have identified the driver as 48-year-old Christopher Clare of New Glouster.

Clare was driving home from a local bar and was arrested for operating ender the influence, with a blood alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit.

Neither Clare nor Cushman were injured.

Police say it’s an important reminder to not only drink responsibly but also to slow down and move over for stopped vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Snowfall forecast through early Tuesday morning.
Heavy wet snow will continue to filter in this evening, FIRST ALERT Monday
Simpson Memorial Library
Simpson Memorial Library hosts tree lighting and caroling
Bust out the shovels and gas up the snow blowers, winter has arrived in Maine.
Heavy wet snow will continue to filter in this evening
Simpson Memorial Library hosts tree lighting and caroling
Simpson Memorial Library hosts tree lighting and caroling
Local Organizations host first Gingerbread House Bake Off
Local Organizations host first Gingerbread House Bake Off