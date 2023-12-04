Bucksport Public Works clears the roads, and asks for your help

Bucksport Public Works clears the roads, and asks for your help
Bucksport Public Works clears the roads, and asks for your help(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - With today’s fresh snowfall, salt, sand, and plow trucks have been out on the roads all day.

Bucksport Public Works began around 4:00 this morning.

They say they encountered slick, slushy snow and saw multiple accidents today.

Facing challenges such as fast drivers and drivers passing the plows and trucks, Public Works is asking for folks to help them help you.

Public Works Truck Driver/ Laborer, Kevin Potter advised, “Slow down, be cautious and just watch out for us. We’re out there trying to make the roads good for you guys, so we need to do some, let us do our job and keep an eye out for everybody and we’ll get through this.”

They also remind you to turn on your headlights while driving in the snow so other drivers can see you.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Bangor Public Works
Bangor Public Works tackles season’s first major storm
Sledding
Bangor students out sledding on a snow day
Light snow will minimal accumulations expected overnight. The rest of the week is dry & cold.
Light Snow Overnight
Scattered snow showers this afternoon, evening