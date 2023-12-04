Bucksport Public Works clears the roads, and asks for your help

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - With today’s fresh snowfall, salt, sand, and plow trucks have been out on the roads all day.

Bucksport Public Works began around 4:00 this morning.

They say they encountered slick, slushy snow and saw multiple accidents today.

Facing challenges such as fast drivers and drivers passing the plows and trucks, Public Works is asking for folks to help them help you.

Public Works Truck Driver/ Laborer, Kevin Potter advised, “Slow down, be cautious and just watch out for us. We’re out there trying to make the roads good for you guys, so we need to do some, let us do our job and keep an eye out for everybody and we’ll get through this.”

They also remind you to turn on your headlights while driving in the snow so other drivers can see you.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.