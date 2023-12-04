Boston man convicted of sex trafficking in Maine and Massachusetts

MAINE (WABI) - A federal jury has convicted a Boston man of sex trafficking.

32-year-old Ricardo Middleton was found guilty of sex trafficking a young woman through force, fraud, and coercion.

Authorities say Middleton targeted a heroin-addicted 25-year-old woman from South Portland.

They say Middleton and two other co-defendants took the victim to multiple locations in Maine and Massachusetts, berating her and assaulting her along the way.

Middleton faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum setence of life in prison.

His two co-defendants are also waiting to be sentenced.

Serry Jones of Massachusetts pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Mathew Thatcher of Scarborough pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

