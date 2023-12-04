Bangor students out sledding on a snow day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most Bangor students were delighted to see that school was closed for the day.

While some chose to stay indoors, many flocked to their favorite sledding hill.

“I found out school canceled because I was eating my breakfast, and I looked at the timer, like the time on the stove, and it said 9:09, and like, yeah, school’s canceled today.” said Lillian, enjoying her day off at Hayford Park.

“The kids have been playing quietly which has been really helpful, and I’ve been typing away in my office and on the phone a little bit, and then lunch rolled around, and so, we decided to come out and go sledding because they’ve been very good. So, time for an outing.” said Megan Anderson, who took her kids sledding.

“The snow is perfect. This is like the first snow we’ve had. Well, the first snow where it’s like been on the ground. So, obviously, I got to go sledding the first chance I get.” stated Isaac who went sledding at Essex Street Hill.

Hayford Park along Union Street seemed to be the most popular spot, but for those looking to go fast, Essex Street Hill was the place to be.

“This place is usually really crowded, and the sleds get going super-fast. So, sometimes I get a little nervous, but mostly it’s the best place to come on a snowy day.” added Anderson.

“The main goal is speed. Just got to go as fast as possible. So, we came to the trail a couple times, put the sleds down, run and jump, try to go as fast as we can.” said Isaac.

Of course, there is a lot more to do in the snow than just sled.

“Actually, first, I went to build a snow fort in my yard, and then my neighbors went to go sledding with me. So, that’s why I’m here.” said Lillian.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.