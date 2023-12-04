Bangor Public Works tackles season’s first major storm

Bangor Public Works
Bangor Public Works(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With all the snowfall Monday, Bangor Public Works has been busy.

Trucks were out plowing and putting down salt and sand since early in the morning.

As always, crews start with major roadways and move on to smaller residential streets.

New plow drivers were getting experience and becoming familiar with their routes.

”Storm is going well, as far as storms go. We couldn’t have asked for much better. We have had a couple trucks go down, fleet services is working on those already. We have a lot of new people out there, but we have trainers with them to help them acclimate to the new routes, and things are going well, can’t complain.” said Aaron Huotari, Director of Public Works, City of Bangor

Public Works asks that the public be patient and give road crews space when they are hard at work.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Sledding
Bangor students out sledding on a snow day
Light snow will minimal accumulations expected overnight. The rest of the week is dry & cold.
Light Snow Overnight
Scattered snow showers this afternoon, evening
FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Teachers...
Plan to add teaching of Holocaust, genocide to science education draws questions from Maine teachers