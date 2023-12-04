Bangor Public Works tackles season’s first major storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With all the snowfall Monday, Bangor Public Works has been busy.

Trucks were out plowing and putting down salt and sand since early in the morning.

As always, crews start with major roadways and move on to smaller residential streets.

New plow drivers were getting experience and becoming familiar with their routes.

”Storm is going well, as far as storms go. We couldn’t have asked for much better. We have had a couple trucks go down, fleet services is working on those already. We have a lot of new people out there, but we have trainers with them to help them acclimate to the new routes, and things are going well, can’t complain.” said Aaron Huotari, Director of Public Works, City of Bangor

Public Works asks that the public be patient and give road crews space when they are hard at work.

