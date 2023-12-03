Valley of Trees Festival returns for the sixth year

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) -Local businesses decorated their trees for the holidays and for a huge event on Sunday.

The Perfect Fit Community Center, in Corinna, was filled with trees of all shapes and sizes for the annual Valley of Trees Festival.

Over sixty trees were decorated and put up for raffle by local businesses through the Sebasticook Valley Chamber of Commerce. There were items such as cooking supplies, a toy truck, gift certificates, jewelry, and so much more available to win.

This year had even more significance, as members of the community mourn Amy Nickerson, who had set up Anglers’ tree in the previous years.

“We have a marvelous tree in honor of Amy Nickerson, who was on our board for a couple of years from Anglers. The community has had a huge outpouring of support to fill tree number thirty-eight. So, it’s wonderful that in a time like this, how much of the community comes together. It’s very meaningful and very touching to all of us here.” said Angel Quick, president of SVCC.

The Candy Cane Cafe was set up with food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy and there was even an opportunity for kids to get pictures with Santa and his elf.

Quick also expressed how exciting the week has been, “I absolutely am all about my community. I’m all about seeing people. I love to make people happy. So just seeing all the smiles and whatnot on everybody. Yeah, I just, I absolutely love it. It’s a thrilling, exciting week.”

This fundraising event supported the SVCC and holiday charity programs in a dozen towns that make up the region.

The community tree honoring Amy Nickerson will be a continued tradition year after year. The funds this tree earns will also be going back to support the family.

