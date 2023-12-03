Threats made to Bangor Airport cause flights to be diverted

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several flights, including a commercial flight, were diverted from Bangor International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a person called and made threats against the airport, according to Bangor Police.

Authorities say Airport buildings, runways, and surrounding properties were searched and found to be safe.

Bangor Police and other agencies are now investigating the source of the threats.

