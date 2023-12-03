Threats made to Bangor Airport cause flights to be diverted

Authorities say this remains an open and active investigation
Bangor International Airport preps for influx of travelers & snow
Bangor International Airport preps for influx of travelers & snow
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several flights, including a commercial flight, were diverted from Bangor International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a person called and made threats against the airport, according to Bangor Police.

Authorities say Airport buildings, runways, and surrounding properties were searched and found to be safe.

Bangor Police and other agencies are now investigating the source of the threats.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Coating -2" along the immediate coast, 2-4" just north of Route 1, 4-8" form Augusta into...
Heavy wet snow moves in late this afternoon into Monday, FIRST ALERT Monday
Bust out the shovels and gas up the snow blowers, winter is arriving in Maine later this...
Heavy wet snow moves in late this afternoon into Monday, FIRST ALERT Monday
Polar Express Bus
Festival of Lights back in Bangor for 2023
1st Place Marathon Finisher
Thousands participate in Millinocket Marathon and Half