Patriots shut out at home for fifth straight loss

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker...
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Patriots and Chargers met at Gillette Stadium for their week 13 matchup on Sunday.

Los Angeles broke the stalemate in the second quarter following a 38-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.

The Chargers extended their lead with 0:44 to go in the first half off another 38-yard field goal from Dicker.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe made his first start since October 16th, 2022.

He went 13/25 with 141 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The second year quarterback was sacked 5 times in the loss.

The New England offense was shut out for the second time this season.

For the third consecutive game New England has lost despite their defense giving up 10 points or less.

And for the first time since 1995 the Patriots have lost five games in a row.

The Patriots are in Pittsburgh on Thursday to take on the Steelers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

1st Place Marathon Finisher
Thousands participate in Millinocket Marathon and Half
Brian McDormand
Brian McDormand looking to rejuvenate hometown team after unretiring
Millinocket Marathon and Half
Businesses gear up for Millinocket Marathon Saturday
Penobscot County Wrestling starting program’s first high school season
Penobscot County Wrestling starting program’s first high school season