Patriots shut out at home for fifth straight loss

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Patriots and Chargers met at Gillette Stadium for their week 13 matchup on Sunday.

Los Angeles broke the stalemate in the second quarter following a 38-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.

The Chargers extended their lead with 0:44 to go in the first half off another 38-yard field goal from Dicker.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe made his first start since October 16th, 2022.

He went 13/25 with 141 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The second year quarterback was sacked 5 times in the loss.

The New England offense was shut out for the second time this season.

For the third consecutive game New England has lost despite their defense giving up 10 points or less.

And for the first time since 1995 the Patriots have lost five games in a row.

The Patriots are in Pittsburgh on Thursday to take on the Steelers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.