Heavy wet snow moves in late this afternoon into Monday, FIRST ALERT Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bust out the shovels and gas up the snow blowers, winter is arriving in Maine later this afternoon/evening. A low pressure system moving eastward from the Great Lakes and a secondary coastal low will bring widespread moderate to heavy WET snowfall for inland locations with a mix of rain and snow along the coast. Snow will begin to build in from southwest to northeast later this afternoon. Snow will begin across southern and western Maine by around 1 p.m. while the Bangor area and Downeast will begin to see snow showers, mix along the coast, by around sunset. I do think there is a good chance that colder air gets pulled far enough south to actually change the mix along the coast to all snow overnight into Monday morning for the Downeast coastline. Moderate to heavy snow will persist through the evening and overnight into Monday. This will make travel rather difficult tonight but especially for the Monday morning commute. For most of us, this is the first significant snow accumulation this season, many are out of practice when it comes to driving in winter weather. So just remember to take it slow and be careful! Winds shouldn’t be too much of a threat with this system, gusting out of the NE up to 25 mph inland and up to 35 mph along the coast. However, with heavy wet snow on powerlines it may cause some isolated power outages. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for MONDAY for INLAND and COASTAL communities.

Regardless of snowfall amounts travel, especially the Monday morning commute, will be very difficult. Snow should taper to snow showers through Monday afternoon with lingering snow showers overnight into Tuesday morning. By the time this is all said and done expect a coating - 3″ along the immediate coast with 2-4″ just north of Route 1, 4-8″ from Augusta to Bangor and extending into Calais. The greatest amounts will be seen just northwest of I-95 with 8-12″ possible for the western Maine mountains, foothills, and central highlands.

Winter Storm Warnings, for inland location, go into effect this afternoon and are set to expire Monday night. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued along the coast and also go into effect this afternoon expiring Monday night

Overall, this won’t be the worst storm we’ve ever had, but it is the first widespread significant snowfall event of this season. Once the system exits Monday night, colder drier air will fill in behind it for the rest of the work week. Expect a quiet rest of the work week with highs only topping out in the 20′s to near freezing.

TODAY: Mostly dry during the daylight hours, then snow inland and snow/rain along the coast arrives late this afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s north and upper 30′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Moderate to heavy snowfall inland, mix changes to snow overnight along the coast. Lows drop into the 20′s north to around freezing Downeast.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT (INLAND and COAST) Snow moderate to heavy at times. Snow tapers to snow showers through Monday afternoon Highs reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to mid and upper 30′s Downeast.

TUESDAY Lingering snow showers in the morning. Highs reach the low and mid 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs reach the low and mid 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the 20′s and low 30s’.

