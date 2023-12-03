Festival of Lights back in Bangor for 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The festival of lights returned to Bangor Saturday night.

The annual parade hosts local groups and businesses with all of their floats, decorations, and in some cases choreography.

This year’s theme was to “Create Hope in the World.”

Hundreds, if not more lined the street to see all the bright displays and all that came along with those participating.

“Preparing for the parade, you have to get ready. You have to get all your warm clothes for the Winter parades and just being in the parade itself is really fun.” said Sophia, a baton twirler in the parade.

The parade started at 4:30 Saturday evening.

It was put on by The Rotary Club of Bangor and as always, Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an appearance.

