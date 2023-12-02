Trail of lights returns bigger and better

Stillwater River Trail of Lights
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The Stillwater River Trail has been lit up for the holiday season.

A portion of the trail has been transformed by the Francis Family into a magical holiday wonderland.

4 years ago the display started small and has since grow to have a few hundred thousand lights.

People can expect to see overhead lights, tunnels, wrapped trees, and many photo ops.

Multiple organizations came together to sponsor the event to help spread joy this December.

The Kramer family brought their daughter for the first time saying ”It definitely brings the magic of the holiday season alive seeing things through her eyes. We kind of started walking down the hill and got giddy ourselves. It’s, it’s an awesome experience”.

The family added “we are so thankful to to all of the sponsors and the entire community for coming together and making this happen because it really is a lift for everybody”.

The lights come on at 4 p.m. every day and stay on till 9 Sunday-Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays the lights remain on until 11 p.m.

Parking is located at Browns Beach Park in Orono.

