Snow showers north today, widespread inland snow Sunday night into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak wave of low pressure will continue to slide across the region today. This area of low pressure will keep the state blanketed under low level cloud cover as well as some patchy fog with on-and-off light drizzle through the morning and afternoon. Light snow showers will continue across locations north of Greenville and Millinocket this morning then begin to taper off this later this afternoon. Snow accumulation will be light with a coating to 3″ Possible across the crown of Maine.

A coating to 3" can expected across the crown of Maine through today. (wabi)

Highs today will reach the low to mid 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast. We will all begin to dry out this evening but remain cloudy overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20′s north to mid 30′s Downeast.

During the daylight hours of Sunday we can expect to stay mostly dry with cloudy skies and a few isolated snow showers across western Maine. Highs will reach the low to mid 30′s north and upper 30′s Downeast. Sunday evening, a low pressure system will develop and push eastward from the Great Lakes Region as a secondary low develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast. As the low from the Great Lakes pushes into western New England, it will allow for mostly snow inland and rain/snow along the coast to spread across the Pine Tree State. Precipitation will push in from southwest to northeast Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday. Due to the increasing likelihood of accumulating snowfall we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for INLAND locations on MONDAY. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times for inland locations with the greatest amounts being seen across the central and western mountains.

As of right now a coating - 3" is expected along the coast, 3-6" from Augusta to Waterville and into Bangor, and 6-10" in the central and western Mountains. (wabi)

We will continue to make adjustments to this snowfall map as necessary as better data becomes available. At the very least, dust off the shovels and prepare to clear off the cars Monday morning before heading into work. Also expect the morning commute to be impacted with slick roads and slow travel.

A First Alert has been issued due to the potential for accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday. (wabi)

The bulk of precipitation should come to an end by Monday night but lingering snow showers are possible through Tuesday morning. Colder drier air will settle in behind this system for the rest of the week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 20′s north to around freezing Downeast.

TODAY: Snow showers across the crown of Maine, cloudy everywhere else with some occasional light drizzle. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Lows drop into the the upper 20′s north to mid 30′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Mostly dry during the daylight hours, then snow inland and snow/rain along the coast Sunday night. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s north and upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast.

MONDAY: Snow moderate to heavy at time inland, snow/rain mix along the coast. Highs reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to mid and upper 30′s Downeast.

TUESDAY Lingering snow showers in the morning. Highs reach the low and mid 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs reach the low and mid 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the 20′s and low 30s’.

