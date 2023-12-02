Police: Man with knife shot by business owner near major intersection in Sanford

Officials say there is no danger to the public after an argument between a food truck owner and man with a knife.
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say there is no danger to the public after a shooting near a major intersection in Sanford Friday afternoon.

Officials say they received the first report of a shooting at 3:52 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street (Route 109) and Lebanon Street (Route 202).

Witnesses told police a man with a knife was walking into and out of the road, yelling at cars passing. The man reportedly approached a food truck that was parked near the new T-Mobile store.

Police say the food truck owner and the man with the knife got into a confrontation, that led to the man with the knife being shot.

“The shooter is cooperating with Detectives as they gather evidence and conduct interviews,” police say.

The man with the knife is reportedly in serious condition at Maine Medical Center.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

