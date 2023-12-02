Local organizations host first Gingerbread House Bake Off

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - It was the battle of the baked goods Saturday in Camden at the first Gingerbread House Bake Off!

With 29 entries, houses were judged and awarded in the categories of youth, adult amateur, and adult professional. First place even won $250!

Hosted by Knox County Homeless Coalition, Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, and AIO Food and Energy Assistance, the competition and fundraiser promotes a family-friendly introduction to issues like housing, building, and feeding our community. Organizers say using gingerbread houses to convey this message was a “no brainer,” since the gingerbread houses contain all of those elements.

Becca Gildred, Chief Development Officer at Knox County Homeless Coalition says the event is a great way to teach the community about what the organizations do.

“I think it’s nice at the holidays to also think about how we’re all so happy during the holidays, but that’s because we have housing, that’s because we have heat, that’s because we have food., and to think about those who don’t,” says Gildred. “And I think it’s just a way to bring all of that together in a mindful way that involves the community.”

With the first year out of the way, the organizations are preparing for the Gingerbread House Bake Off 2024!

For more information, visit Knox County Homeless Coalition’s website.

