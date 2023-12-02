John Bapst High School hosts annual holiday craft fair

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A long line formed outside of John Bapst High School this Saturday for the highly anticipated holiday craft fair.

The school was filled with over fifty crafters from the area showcasing a variety of handmade arts and crafts. Items such as holiday decor, photography, wooden toys, scented candles, soaps, and much more were featured.

People gathered around the tables to see all the handmade items available to purchase, while catching up with friends and family.

“I love seeing the community come back here and I love seeing old students walk in through, parents walk in through. It’s so nice to just see everybody. And again, it’s so well known for thirty years that it’s pretty well established and so it’s just fun to see all the people come in and all the crafters be happy, and all the patrons be happy.” said Melissa Burns, fine arts director at John Bapst.

Live music and caroling was performed by the John Bapst instrumental groups and chorus, which filled the auditorium with some holiday cheer.

The Football Boosters also prepared a delicious lunch for everyone to enjoy.

All proceeds from this event supported the John Bapst students’ experiences in art, drama, and music.

