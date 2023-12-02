House explosion kills New Gloucester home owner

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - A man has died following a fire and explosion in New Gloucester.

The New Gloucester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Intervale Road around 12:15 Saturday evening.

The homeowner, 44 year old Lado Lodoka, was killed in the explosion.

State police have said the initial investigation shows that the homeowner was working on the home’s furnace when the explosion occurred.

The fire was ruled accidental but the investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.