House explosion kills New Gloucester home owner

New Gloucester house fire
New Gloucester house fire(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - A man has died following a fire and explosion in New Gloucester.

The New Gloucester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Intervale Road around 12:15 Saturday evening.

The homeowner, 44 year old Lado Lodoka, was killed in the explosion.

State police have said the initial investigation shows that the homeowner was working on the home’s furnace when the explosion occurred.

The fire was ruled accidental but the investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Snow inland with snow/rain along the coast moves in Sunday evening into Monday
Snow inland with snow/rain along the coast moves in Sunday evening into Monday
Gingerbread House Bake Off
Local organizations host first Gingerbread House Bake Off
Hamlin's Marine toy drive
Hamlin’s Marine hosts toy drive and holiday party
Police: Man with knife shot by business owner near major intersection in Sanford