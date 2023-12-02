Hamlin’s Marine hosts toy drive and holiday party

By Grace Bradley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Looking to spread some holiday cheer? Hamlin’s Marine is here to help with their first toy drive!

The local boat dealer is collecting toy donations for Toys for Tots the week of Dec. 3rd.

Those interested can donate new toys at their Belfast, Hampden, or Waterville locations during open hours.

The beginning of the drive coincides with their customer appreciation holiday party, which they host to connect with the community and display their showroom. They say they have already received donations, which they displayed on a boat along with holiday decorations.

Kyle Ross, a sales associate at Hamlin’s, says the importance of hosting these events is, “Just being involved with our community, trying to give back during the holiday season, get some cheer going to local people. Everyone’s so close in this area and making sure that everybody feels welcome, everybody’s interconnected, everybody feels safe and jolly during these happy times.”

For more information on Hamlin’s Marine and their toy drive, visit their website.

