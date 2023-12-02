FBI arrests Biddeford 18-year-old suspected of Temple St. shooting in Saco

KINGS COUNTY, NY (WMTW) - FBI task force agents have arrested an 18-year-old woman from Biddeford, suspected of a shooting in Saco on Tuesday.

Maine State Police announced Friday night that Ariana Tito now faces charges of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after the shooting just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Tito is accused of shooting 32-year-old Kayla Grant, a Saco woman, at the Temple Street home of Lorenze Labonte, who was arrested there Monday.

According to Maine State Police, as of Friday evening, Kayla Grant remains in critical but stable condition.

Labonte himself is accused of shooting 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston. Sharif was killed on Nov. 24 in Biddeford. WMTW is working to learn whether the two victims and two suspects knew each other or are related.

Officials reportedly obtained the arrest warrant for Tito on Wednesday, and worked to find her until her arrest Friday night. Officials with Maine State Police, Massachusetts State Police, DEA, FBI, Saco Police, Biddeford Police, Old Orchard Beach Police, the NYPD were all involved in the search for Tito.

Tito is set to appear in a New York court before she is extradited back to Maine. Labonte will appear in a York County court via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.

