Woman who was paralyzed after rare stroke begins wrestling during recovery

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Before she was training to win a championship wrestling match at the upcoming Blizzard Brawl 2023 as Harley Jane, Sophia Gedgaudas was in a fight for her life.

“She only had a 15% chance of surviving the stroke,” Sophia Gedgaudas’ mother, Lily Gedgaudas, said.

At the age of 19, Sophia Gedgaudas was left paralyzed following a rare stroke.

“For the two hours, I just, we prayed. You call up all your friends, but you get prepared to say goodbye,” Lily Gedgaudas said.

The odds were stacked against the young woman, but they hadn’t faced a fighter like this.

“If someone tells me I can’t do it, I have to go and do it,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

She survived the surgery, but her road to recovery was going to be anything but easy. Sophia Gedgaudas had to learn to walk, talk and chew food again.

“When you go through something like that, you get depressed,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

Then, she discovered an unlikely solution.

“After physical therapy and having a hard day, I would turn on wrestling and it saved my life,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

In 2021 on a trip to Chicago to watch the All Elite Wrestling tour, everything clicked.

“I just saw them flipping and doing moves, and I told my mom and my dad, ‘Hey, I can do it! Why not me?’”, Sophia Gedgaudas said.

She applied to a wrestling academy in Texas to learn from one of her favorite wrestlers of all time and legend of the sport Dustin Rhodes.

“I hope one day to be with WWE or AEW. I know I will one day,” Sophia Gedgaudas described.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old Harley Jane’s focus is on the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling title belt.

As for Sophia Gedgaudas, she hopes her journey will inspire others to never give up.

“It was hard for me to keep going, but I did it with my family and my friends and wrestling,” Sophia Gedgaudas said.

“She’s a fighter,” Lily Gedgaudas added. “She’s never going to stop fighting.”

Harley Jane faces Renee Michelle and AEW star Leila Grey with special guest referee Alicia Fox.

