The Winter Market on Water Street in Gardiner has opened its doors

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Five local businesses are having a pop-up shop opportunity in Gardiner every weekend until Christmas.

It’s all thanks to grant funding to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“It’s basically building the entrepreneur ecosystem within different cities, and I believe there are nine of us throughout the state that have received this grant,” Whitmore said.

Tamara Whitmore is the director of Gardiner Main Street. She says the pop-up shop is important to not only fill the vacant space but support local businesses.

“One of the ways that we wanted to use this funding was to give some of our local businesses who don’t yet have a brick-and-mortar store, give them a chance to do a pop-up during the holidays, and then, with the hope that one of more of these smaller businesses are going to be able to move into one of our spaces,” Whitmore said.

One of the pop-up shops is Ledgeway Farm Goat Milk Soap out of Pittston.

“Goat milk is jam packed with vitamins and minerals” Perkins said.

Owner Sarah Perkins says those vitamins and minerals in the soap promotes healing for people with skin conditions.

“Acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, so a lot of people that are dealing with skin conditions like that or suffering with them would go to goat milk soap for relief,” Perkins said.

While her business could be ready for its next steps, Perkins says being part of the pop-up shop opportunity helps mitigate some risks.

“We thought for years about doing a store front in town, and it is a big step, it is a big risk, you know, so doing a pop-up, especially through the holidays, gives you exposure, gives you a feel of whether it is a good feel or not and whether is well received,” Perkins said.

Other vendors includes Meadows Sweet, Out of My Head Designs, Pickle’s Potions and Lotions, and 5Beads Handmade.

Tonya Gorman is the owner of 5 Beads Handmade. She says her items would make great gifts for the holidays.

“Ornaments, earrings, bracelets, beaded bracelets with different words and sayings. I also do custom orders,” Gorman said.

Like Perkins, Gorman says the pop-up opportunity is providing support to local businesses.

“Local businesses need from our community more so than the big box stores because a $50 dollar purchase from someone like me helps support myself, my daughter, my family. Amazon is not going to notice $50,” Gorman said.

It’s because you get to know the actual person who has created this,” Whitmore said.

