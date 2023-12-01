U.S. Marshalls warn Mainers of increase in phone scams

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Marshals are sending out a warning to Mainers after an increase in phone scams from people claiming to be U.S. Marshals or other Federal officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service says during these calls, scammers are sometimes “spoofing” actual office phone numbers to fraudulently collect money or gain other personal information.

We’re told the scammers claim to be actual employees of the service and may even provide actual real names or badge numbers to appear legitimate.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking people not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

If you receive a call like this, contact the agency in question by calling them directly from a verified official website to authenticate the information.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you’re asked to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the Federal Trade Commission.

