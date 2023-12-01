TV5 catches superstar’s Swift landing in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Swift landing to refuel after coming back from London and on her way to Kansas City...

According to the Taylor Swift Jets on Instagram, Taylor Swift made a brief stop in Bangor Thursday night at 10:30.

Swift’s jet was there less than an hour before it was off again.

We were there as airport crews got the superstar ready to finish the rest of her trip.

Swifties watching Taylor Swift's private jet land in Bangor (WABI)

There were several Swifties there from Bar Harbor who said it wasn’t even a question for them to make the trip when they found out.

They said it was worth it just to see her plane in person.

