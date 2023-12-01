Rain For Most Tonight, Snow North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front moving in from the northwest has not progressed as far southwards as originally expected. As a result, more locations kept additional sunshine today and had slightly warmer temperatures (no complaints here!). The front will still guide precipitation moving into western New England into the Pine Tree State after sunset. The Bangor region is expected to see rain showers arriving after 8 PM. With the warmer temperatures today, most locations will remain as rain, but locations from Rangeley to Greenville, Millinocket, Houlton & north will change to snow. Snowfall totals will average around 1-3″ with some pockets up to 4″. The locations that see rain should expect less than a quarter of an inch. Even with the rain & snow tonight, temperatures will remain on the warmer side with lows ranging from just below freezing across the north to close to 40° along the coast.

Forecast snowfall tonight. Greatest totals of 1-3" will be possible over the Crown of Maine. (wabi)

Saturday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with an isolated chance of rain & snow showers mostly in the north. Most locations will be dry. Highs will still be in the 30s and low 40s.

By Sunday, the first half of the day will be dry. A system that we are watching for early next week could bring some precipitation starting Sunday afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 30s with a few low 40s possible.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued on MONDAY for INLAND locations only.

A First Alert has been issued due to the potential for accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday. (wabi)

Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday will be the day to watch our next system. Models have started to come into more agreement about how this low will be tracking. It does look like the more southerly track that was mentioned yesterday is being favored. This would mean the majority of the region would remain in the cold sector of the storm and snow would be expected for most. We are watching the potential for a secondary low being absorbed by the first low. If this happens, a more significant event would be likely.

Right now, it looks like precipitation will spread across the region during the first half of the night on Sunday. Some communities along south & east of I-95 will initially start as rain before changing to snow. Along the coast is where a rain/snow mix is expected for the duration of the event. Snow inland will be heavy at times with the greatest totals expected in the Western Maine Mountains, good news for the skiers, snowboarders & snowmobilers! Snow will continue into Monday before ending by late Monday afternoon/early evening.

Snowfall Forecast Sunday night into Monday. This will change based on track of storm. (wabi)

MORE UPDATES TO COME!

TONIGHT: Snow across the far north, rain elsewhere. Lows ranging from the upper 20s north to close to 40° along the coast. SW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain/snow showers north. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. NE wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy for most of the day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. NE wind 5-15 mph. Watching a storm for Sunday night that will bring mostly snow.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT INLAND due to accumulating snow. Snow will taper off later in the day. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.