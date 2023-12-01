Mild today, unsettled weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slip off to our east today and our weather becomes unsettled through the weekend. Today we can expect a mostly dry day with increasing cloud cover. A cold front will settle in across northern Maine this morning and and stall out across the state through the day today. There could be a few isolated rain and snow showers across northern Maine while the rest of the state should stay dry. Highs today will reach the upper 30′s to lower 40′s north to around 50 Downeast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. The stalled front will then act as a guide for a weak wave of low pressure that will slide in from the west tonight. Areas south of Greenville and Millinocket will see light rain while areas north will see some light snowfall. Locations north of Dover-Foxcroft into the central highlands could accumulate a coating to 3″ of snow. Rainfall amounts will also be light, generally a quarter of an inch or less. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to the mid to upper 30′s Downeast.

The bulk of the precipitation will move out Saturday morning with lingering snow showers across the north throughout the day. The rest of the state will remain cloudy with the chance for some isolated rain showers further south. Highs on Saturday will reach the low and mid 30′s north to low and mid 40′s Downeast.

As we get into Sunday there could be some isolated rain and snow showers during the daylight hours but again it does look to be mostly dry. Then we are watching a system moving in from the Great Lakes that will bring us some precipitation Sunday night through Monday. As of the latest model data, they are coming into more of an agreement that the low pressure system moving in from the great lakes will transfer its energy to a coastal low overnight Sunday into Monday morning. This would allow enough cold air to be drawn in from the north to actually see some accumulating and plowable snow further south than we’ve seen so far this season. Even with models coming to more of an agreement there are still some major differences between the two in regards to snowfall amounts, therefor it is too early to dive into those details. But stay tuned for the latest.

This system should wrap up by Tuesday morning with drier and brighter weather for the middle of the work week. Highs will be averaging in the 30′s behind this system.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Highs reach the lower 40′s north to around 50 Downeast. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: light snow north and light rain south, overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to the mid to upper 30′s Downeast.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, mostly dry with some isolated rain and snow showers. Highs reach the low and mid 30′s north to low and mid 40′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, isolated rain/snow showers during the day. Highs reach the lower 30 north and lower 40′s Downeast. Rain and snow moves in overnight into Monday.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix likely with highs reach the 30′s.

TUESDAY: Am snow showers possible. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s.

