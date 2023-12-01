Maine women’s basketball falls to No. 17 Indiana, 67-59, in Portland

Black Bears led 37-29 at the half, 48-45 after three quarters
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball held a 37-29 halftime lead and a 48-45 edge through three quarters against Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes and the Indiana Hoosiers, but ultimately could not hold off the No. 17 team in the country in a 67-59 loss at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Anne Simon led Maine’s upset effort with 25 first-half points before finishing with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Adrianna Smith joined Simon as Maine’s other double-digit scorer with 14 points. She also had a double-double with 13 rebounds.

The game served as a homecoming for Gorham’s Holmes, who finished with 22 points.

Indiana had two more double-digit scorers, including Sydney Parrish (17) and Sara Scalia (10). Parrish also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Hoosiers outscored the Black Bears 22-11 in the fourth quarter to pull ahead for good in the 67-59 win.

The loss drops Maine to 4-4 on the season. The Black Bears are back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. with a road game against Fordham.

