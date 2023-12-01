Lewiston shooting memorials to be collected and preserved

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Work is underway to gather, document and protect hundreds of items from memorials related to the shooting in Lewiston in October that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others.

The City of Lewiston is working with Maine MILL, the history and culture museum in downtown Lewiston, to preserve these memorials before bad weather sets in.

They plan to collect makeshift memorial items from several locations on Tuesday, Dec. 5. At 8 a.m., they plan to collect items from the memorial at Just in Time Recreation on Mollison Way. At 9:30 that morning they plan to collect items from Raymond Park at the corner of Main and Lincoln Street. At 10:15 a.m. they plan to collect items from the memorial at Schemengees Bar & Grille on Lincoln St.

Maine MILL is working with Maine artist Tanja Hollander and will collect things like candles, signs, posters, letters, stuffed animals and artisanal woodwork, all of which have been left by people grieving or honoring the victims.

The handmade wood Christmas trees bearing the names of each victim will remain in place until after Jan. 1.

Maine MILL and Hollander are also working with affected families to honor their desires regarding the items, while also considering potential future display opportunities.

The city says the goal is to respectfully catalog and maintain the artifacts, ensuring their preservation for future remembrance while acknowledging the significance they hold for those affected by the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.