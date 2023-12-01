Kennebunkport turns into winter wonderland for Christmas Prelude

This is the 42nd year for the Christmas Prelude.
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - A tradition turns one Maine town into a Winter wonderland.

Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport has begun, complete with a buoy-decked Christmas tree at the center of town.

The tree lighting draws a large crowd of people to Kennebunkport with a jam-packed schedule through Dec. 10.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place in Dock Square at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Kennebunk High School Choir will be on hand to carol with visitors ahead of the lighting, scheduled for 6 p.m.

Another tradition? Santa will arrive in Kennebunkport in true Mainer fashion -- on a lobster boat.

This is the 42nd year for the Christmas Prelude. For a full list of events for the next week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

