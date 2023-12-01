Hamlin’s Marine in Belfast hosting holiday party, toy drive

Hamlin's Marine
Hamlin's Marine(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a beautiful shopping location with a little holiday joy, you should head to Belfast this weekend.

You can also give back while you’re there, too.

Hamlin Marina in Belfast will host a holiday party this Saturday.

It’s their first year stocking up toys in a beautiful boat to give back to kids in the community.

The co-owner says it’s critical to understand the needs amongst your community and says every child should wake up to more than a few gifts on Christmas day.

“To thank our customers that have supported our business throughout the years. We sell boats, we service boats and store boats and at our Belfast location which is typically seasonal, but it’s absolutely gorgeous, it’s oceanfront. So we’re going to have the festivities, the music, the food and drink and we’re going to ask that our customers and employees stop by and donate a gift for toys for tots. And we open that to the public as well if anybody wants to make a donation,” said Dan Higgins, Hamlin’s Marine co-owner.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go on until 4 p.m.

They’ll have all of the party favors and look forward to celebrating the holidays with the community.

