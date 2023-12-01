Fort Fairfield man facing manslaughter charge for 7-month-old son's death

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fort Fairfield man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his 7-month-old son.

According to State Police, authorities were called to investigate the unexplained death of Jackson Hazell in April of 2022.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

After a lengthy investigation, the baby’s father, 24-year-old Stanley Hazell, was arrested last month.

He’s currently being held at Aroostook County Jail.

