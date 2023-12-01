Foreigner, Styx and John Waite coming to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor, get ready to rock!

Classic rock heavy hitters Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite are coming to Bangor this summer.

The Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour rolls into Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Both Styx and Foreigner have performed in the Queen City.

The last time Foreigner was in Bangor was in June 2018.

Styx was last here in 2022.

Tickets for the August show go on sale next Friday, Dec. 8.

