Foreigner, Styx and John Waite coming to Bangor this summer

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds another show to summer lineup
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor, get ready to rock!

Classic rock heavy hitters Foreigner, Styx, and John Waite are coming to Bangor this summer.

The Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour rolls into Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Both Styx and Foreigner have performed in the Queen City.

The last time Foreigner was in Bangor was in June 2018.

Styx was last here in 2022.

Tickets for the August show go on sale next Friday, Dec. 8.

