Festival of Lights Parade preview

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be ushering in the holidays this weekend with the annual Festival of Lights parade.

The popular event returns Saturday in Downtown Bangor.

This year’s theme is Create Hope in the World.

The parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. from Exchange Street and will end with a tree lighting in West Market Square.

The parade will feature about 80 colorful and brightly lit units including marching bands, small and large floats, dancers, and other performing groups.

And Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance, too.

More information can be found at bangorrotary.org.

