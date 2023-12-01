Corinth man accused of sexually assaulting children held on $25,000 bail

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth man accused of sex crimes against children is being held on $25,000 dollars bail.

According to the District Attorney’s office, 64-year-old Patrick Haney sexually assaulted and had sexual contact with several children in his home.

Prosecutors say after two of the victims came forward, two others also revealed their experiences with Haney.

If Haney does make bail, he cannot have contact with any children under 18, any of his alleged victims, or drink alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

WABI TV5 News at Noon
TV5 catches superstar’s Swift landing in Bangor
Lewiston Love sign
Lewiston shooting memorials to be collected and preserved
Scammers posing as law enforcement officers
U.S. Marshalls warn Mainers of increase in phone scams
Nutcracker in a Nutshell
Bangor Ballet: ‘Nutcracker in a Nutshell’