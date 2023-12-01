Corinth man accused of sexually assaulting children held on $25,000 bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth man accused of sex crimes against children is being held on $25,000 dollars bail.

According to the District Attorney’s office, 64-year-old Patrick Haney sexually assaulted and had sexual contact with several children in his home.

Prosecutors say after two of the victims came forward, two others also revealed their experiences with Haney.

If Haney does make bail, he cannot have contact with any children under 18, any of his alleged victims, or drink alcohol.

