Community comes together to remember a loved one

Newport, Maine (WABI) -Communities came together tonight to mourn and remember Amy Nickerson

Police say Nickerson was shot and died in a domestic homicide in Searsmont earlier this week.

People gathered at Anglers Restaurant in Newport today for a vigil to honor Amy.

Coworkers, regulars and loved ones celebrated her life and remembered their favorite moments with her.

Stories, tears, love, and laughter filled the Anglers parking lot.

Angela Brown a waitress at Anglers said “she had a smile that could light up the room you know, she could make the worst day better with just a simple smile. She was just proud. She was proud of this, her work family, she was proud to be a mom”.

Angela decorated a tree in front of Newport Anglers in honor of Amy.

“I just want to do a tree. I wanted to do it big, I wanted it beautiful and in true Amy fashion. She loved big, she loved beautiful, and she wanted to help. So I had a few people actually stop and say, ‘you know, this tree is beautiful’. I said, ‘You know what? It’s beautiful like Amy’ and that’s all I wanted. I wanted to make sure that she saw it and she saw it from the roof”. Brown said.

Both Angles locations will reopen December 2 at 11 A.M.

