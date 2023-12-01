Businesses gear up for Millinocket Marathon Saturday

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Get your running (or spectating) shoes ready, because the Millinocket Marathon & Half is Saturday!

“Seems like the whole world is about to descend on Millinocket, Maine!”

Millinocket Marathon and Half Founder and Race Director Gary Allen says like this year’s runners -- the town ready for this weekend.

“We’ve got over 2,300 runners signed up from all 50 states and four or five countries abroad,” explains Allen. “This was founded in 2015 by me. I read a kind of sad article about the end of the paper industry and the effect that had on the economy here and I thought it would be a good idea to come in, see if we could get a few runners to come to town and spend some money.”

With free registration, there is only one requirement for runners: support the local Katahdin region by patronizing local businesses or providing donations of food, clothes, toys, and more.

Allen explained his decision to make the race free.

“I organized a lot of traditional running races where you pay an entry fee and you expect A, B, and C to happen and I knew that formula wouldn’t work for Millinocket because Millinocket didn’t need another job, they needed a hand,” said Allen.

According to Allen, Maine Sports Commission estimates that the marathon can bring up to $3 million into the local economy.

“We’ve even seen several new businesses pop up over the last few years and I think usually the rush is to get open before marathon weekend so they can start out with a bang,” said Millinocket Town Manager Peter Jamieson.

One of these newly opened businesses is Great Northern Gifts. They officially opened just one day before the marathon and swarms of people descend upon downtown Millinocket.

“We’ve been working night and day to get open by the time the marathon came so that our little shop can be celebrated along with the marathon,” said owner Karen Delaney, who also works as a dentist in the community.

The influx of tourists even find themselves off the beaten path, thankfully it leads to beer and pizza at Knife Edge Brewing!

“We’re the one brewery up here, we’re part of the New England Outdoors Center Katahdin Resorts,” commented brewery manager Caleb Laberge. “Our cabins are all rented out for the weekend, anybody I know who has Airbnb are all rented out for the weekend.”

What’s most important to Allen is creating a legacy of supporting the Katahdin area.

“The true goal of this is to create something that will go on long after I’m not here. We don’t want another paper mill fiasco where it just went away and it’s not coming back. We want to create something that is sustainable, and it will always be here,” said Allen.

