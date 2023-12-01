Brian McDormand looking to rejuvenate hometown team after unretiring

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - After hanging up the whistle in 2017 Brian McDormand is coming out of retirement.

And he’s coming back home.

“I’ve been watching this program from afar, it’s my community and so I just felt I can make a difference here and try to get the boys program back on track,” said McDormand.

He coached the Mattanawcook Academy girls team to the Eastern Maine Championship in 2008 before winning a gold ball with the Old Town Coyotes in 2014.

The task at hand is improving a team that won only three games last season.

“Had a tough last couple of years and trying to drive the culture up and bring some excitement back to the community,” said McDormand.

“This gym I want to see people pack the gym here. Girls program here is excellent again this year and we want to try to bring the boys program up back to that level of play that the girls are at right now,” McDormand said.

“You know guys are working hard. They really like to play and the younger group here is kind of setting the tone here we’re trying to build a culture up,” said McDormand.

They’re a few weeks into the preseason but a new era for the program could be on the horizon.

“I think that people that have watched my teams know that we’re gonna play an exciting brand of basketball. We want to defend rebound, run, share the ball, we get out and run and get better. You know, even though we are young, we’re not going to use that as a crutch. We’ll come in to win every night,” McDormand said.

The Lynx home opener is set for December 12th when they take on Central.

