Benton man arrested for murder of Fairfield man

BENTON, Maine (WABI) - A Benton man was arrested Friday morning for the death of a Fairfield man that was found dead on Tuesday.

According to State Police, 62-year-old Edwin Weeks of Fairfield was found dead in his apartment after a friend went to check on him.

Later that night, police attempted to stop the car driven by 22-year-old Raheem Shamar Goodwin of Benton.

Goodwin intentionally crashed his car and barricaded himself before setting the vehicle on fire.

Goodwin was taken into custody after exiting the car for violating bail and eluding.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office ruled Weeks’ death a homicide by sharp force trauma and Goodwin was charged for the death Friday.

Police say Goodwin and Weeks knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and Goodwin is currently being held at Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.