Bangor woman hospitalized after Holden crash

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black ice made for hazardous travel conditions for one woman in Holden Friday.

Police were called to a single-car crash on Clark Hill Road just before 8 a.m.

They say a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Bangor woman hit some black ice, went off the road, and struck a tree.

Police are asking drivers to be mindful of their speed given the road conditions this time of year.

“She struck a tree, and I think there was a little concern with the fire department because part of the tree broke, so when they were using the jaws of life to get her out, you can see the tree kind of moving, but it stayed where it needed to,” said Andrew Whitehouse, lieutenant of the Holden Police Department. " It’s an eyeopener that winter is coming. You have to slow down, and you have to remember that the roads, sometimes they look like they’re okay, but there could be black ice or icy spots, especially in areas that are shaded and the sun hasn’t hit just yet, kind of like first thing in the morning.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

