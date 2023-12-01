Bangor woman hospitalized after Holden crash

Police were called to a single-car crash on Clark Hill Road just before 8 a.m.
Police were called to a single-car crash on Clark Hill Road just before 8 a.m.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black ice made for hazardous travel conditions for one woman in Holden Friday.

Police were called to a single-car crash on Clark Hill Road just before 8 a.m.

They say a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Bangor woman hit some black ice, went off the road, and struck a tree.

Police are asking drivers to be mindful of their speed given the road conditions this time of year.

“She struck a tree, and I think there was a little concern with the fire department because part of the tree broke, so when they were using the jaws of life to get her out, you can see the tree kind of moving, but it stayed where it needed to,” said Andrew Whitehouse, lieutenant of the Holden Police Department. " It’s an eyeopener that winter is coming. You have to slow down, and you have to remember that the roads, sometimes they look like they’re okay, but there could be black ice or icy spots, especially in areas that are shaded and the sun hasn’t hit just yet, kind of like first thing in the morning.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Nutcracker in a Nutshell
Bangor Ballet: ‘Nutcracker in a Nutshell’
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds another show to summer lineup
Foreigner, Styx and John Waite coming to Bangor this summer
High pressure will slip off to our east today and our weather becomes unsettled through the...
Mild today, unsettled weekend
This is the 42nd year for the Christmas Prelude.
Kennebunkport turns into winter wonderland for Christmas Prelude