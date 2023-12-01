Bangor gym to host “Burpees for Turkeys” event to combat hunger in Maine

Wilcox Wellness & Fitness is hosting their 9th annual "Burpees for Turkeys" event Saturday, Dec. 2.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here in Maine, food insecurity impacts nearly 150,000 people, including 40,000kids.

This weekend a local gym is joining the fight against food insecurity.

Wilcox Wellness & Fitness locations in Bangor and Brunswick will host their ninth annual Burpees for Turkeys event starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For every 5 dollars donated, one participant will complete a burpee.

All donations will benefit United Way.

“These trainers are going to do like 500 burpees and then someone can throw down another $100 to do a bunch more burpees. It’s really fun,” said Paige Wilcox, owner of Wilcox Wellness & Fitness Center. “It’s defintely a spectator event. Anybody is welcome to come and watch. I say cheer on the trainers but I really mean heckle the trainers. It’s really going to be a lot of fun.”

Each burpee donation will provide ten meals for hungry Mainers.

Click here to donate.

