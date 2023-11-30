Warmer today, active weather pattern this weekend and next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With high pressure still anchored to our south, another dry day with some sunshine is expected. Thanks to a dry warm front that moved in overnight, winds will now be out of the southwest which will help to usher in a warmer airmass. Highs today will be around average for this time of year, reaching the lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Quiet weather will continue tonight with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20′s north to mid 30′s Downeast.

Friday will be a mostly dry day with increasing cloud cover. With winds still blowing from the southwest, it will be an even warmer day than today. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 40′s north to around 50 Downeast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Friday night, a weak wave of low pressure will slide in across the state. This will bring the chance for light rain showers from Bangor southward with light snow showers just north of Bangor and into the central highlands. This system is quick moving and does not have much moisture with it. Accumulations are expected to be light, with most spots just north of Bangor receiving a coating of snowfall with some spots up towards Greenville and Millinocket getting up to 1-2″. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be around .25″ - .50″.

Showers will taper off Saturday morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. While it does look like most will squeak out a dry-ish day there is still the chance for some isolated rain/snow showers. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Sunday will be a wetter day as another disturbance will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the state. Highs will be in the upper 20′s north to around 40 Downeast.

Models have drastically different solutions for what might happen Sunday night into Monday. One model has a warmer weaker system pushing to our north bringing another round of scattered rain and snow showers. The other model has a stronger system with a more southerly tracks that would bring widespread snow for interior locations and along the coast. We will have to continue to monitor this potential and will provide updates as better data becomes available.

TODAY: Partly cloudy south mostly cloudy north. lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows drop into the upper 20′s north to mid 30′s Downeast. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing cloud cover, highs will be mild reaching the lower 40′s north to around 50 Downeast. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Highs reach the lower 30′s north to around 40 Downeast.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers possible. Highs reach the 30′s and low 40′s.

MONDAY: Rain and snow possible with highs reach the 30′s.

TUESDAY: Lingering AM rain and snow showers. Drier for the rest of the day. Highs reach the 30′s.

