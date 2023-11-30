Two men charged with setting Bangor house on fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Two men were indicted by a grand jury for setting fire to a house in Bangor in August.

41-year-old Eric Hasenbank of Harrington and 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher are accused of setting fire to a house on Elm Street in Bangor.

Both men were indicted for arson.

Hasenbank is facing an additional charge for conspiracy to commit.

Officials say that Fletcher and Hasenbank knew the victims living in the house.

